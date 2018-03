BRIEF-Sun International Sees FY Headline Loss Of Between 161-196 Cents Per Share ​

March 9 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd:

* SUN INTERNATIONAL - HEPS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF BETWEEN 161 CENTS PER SHARE AND 196 CENTS PER SHARE​

* SUN INTERNATIONAL - ‍FY ADJUSTED DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE A PROFIT OF BETWEEN 268 CENTS PER SHARE AND 328 CENTS PER SHARE​

* SUN INTERNATIONAL - ‍EARNINGS WERE IMPACTED BY NOT ACCOUNTING FOR FULL DEFERRED TAX ASSET ON LOSSES OF SUN TIME SQUARE

* SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍ EARNINGS ALSO WERE IMPACTED BY GROUP HAVING TO CONSOLIDATE BEE TRUSTS’ 10% INTEREST IN SUN TIME SQUARE​

* SUN INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍BOARD HAS DEEMED IT PRUDENT TO EMBARK ON A CAPITAL RAISE EXERCISE OF R1.5 BILLION IN ORDER TO DE-RISK COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET​

* SUN INTERNATIONAL - ‍PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED RIGHTS OFFER WILL BE USED TO REPAY DEBT, THEREBY CREATING HEADROOM IN RELATION TO RELEVANT DEBT COVENANTS​