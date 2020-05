May 6 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc:

* SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED UNSECURED DEBENTURES

* SUN LIFE FINANCIAL - INTENDS TO ISSUE IN C$1 BILLION OF SERIES 2020-1 SUBORDINATED UNSECURED 2.58% FIXED/FLOATING DEBENTURES DUE 2032

* SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC - NET PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES OF CO