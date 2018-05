May 8 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc:

* SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INCREASES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON PREFERRED SHARES

* SUN LIFE FINANCIAL - INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE TO DIVIDEND TO BE PAID ON ITS COMMON SHARES, RISING TO $0.475 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE