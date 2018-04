April 3 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc:

* ‍ALIGNING INTERNATIONAL HIGH NET WORTH LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS WITH ITS SLF ASIA BUSINESS GROUP​

* ‍THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO SLF INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES RESULTING FROM ANNOUNCEMENT​

* ‍EFFECTIVE Q1 2018, FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS OF SLF INTERNATIONAL WILL BE REPORTED AS PART OF SLF ASIA BUSINESS GROUP​