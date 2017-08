Aug 9 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc

* Sun Life Financial to commence a normal course issuer bid

* Sun Life Financial Inc - ‍normal course issuer bid will commence on August 14, 2017 and continue until August 13, 2018​

* Sun Life Financial Inc says have approved its normal course issuer bid to purchase, for cancellation, up to 11.5 million common shares