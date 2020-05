May 5 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc:

* SUN LIFE HAS SEEN LESS THAN 2% OF ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT MOVED FROM EQUITIES TO LESS RISKY FUNDS IN CANADIAN RETIREMENT BUSINESS, RETAIL WEALTH BUSINESS-CEO

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL MAKE THIS A CHALLENGING YEAR FOR LIFE INSURERS; EXPECT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON SALES, GROUP PREMIUM LEVELS, REVENUE FOR WEALTH, ASSET MANAGEMENT, MORE CREDIT HEADWINDS-SUN LIFE CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nichola Saminather)