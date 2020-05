BRIEF-Sun Life Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

May 5 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$1.12 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SUN LIFE FINANCIAL - COVID-19 IMPACTS ON UNDERLYING NET INCOME, OTHER FINANCIAL METRICS WERE NOT SIGNIFICANT

* THROUGHOUT APRIL, ABLE TO CONTINUE SALES ACTIVITIES USING DIGITAL TOOLS AND PROCESSES

* Q2 SALES LEVELS REMAIN UNCERTAIN AT THIS TIME

* TO DATE, MORTALITY AND MORBIDITY CLAIMS EXPERIENCE FROM COVID-19 HAS BEEN SMALL

* TO DATE, MORTALITY AND MORBIDITY CLAIMS AMOUNTED TO LESS THAN 5% OF MONTHLY AVERAGE FOR MORTALITY AND DISABILITY CLAIMS PAID

* SOME ADDITIONAL COVID-19 CLAIMS OFFSET BY LOWER CLAIMS EXPERIENCE IN OTHER AREAS

* QTRLY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT $1,023 BILLION VERSUS $1,011 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: