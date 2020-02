Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc:

* SUN LIFE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC QTRLY UNDERLYING EPS $1.34

* SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC - TOTAL AUM INCREASED BY 16% TO $1,099,347 MILLION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 VERSUS DEC 31, 2018