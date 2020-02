BRIEF-Sun Ltd Posts Qtrly Profit Before Tax Of 426.5 Mln Rupees

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Sun Ltd:

* SUN LTD - QTRLY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 426.5 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 420.7 MILLION RUPEES

* SUN LTD - “MARKET CONDITIONS IN GENERAL REMAIN ON THE ALERT WITH THE RECENT OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS”

* SUN LTD - QTRLY REVENUE 2.19 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.17 BILLION RUPEES

* SUN LTD - FORWARD BOOKINGS ARE CURRENTLY ENCOURAGING, BUT YET TO ASSESS REAL IMPACT OF VIRUS ON CANCELLATIONS AND FUTURE BUSINESS

* SUN LTD SEES BETTER RESULTS IN FORTHCOMING QUARTER COMPARED TO THE CORRESPONDING QUARTER LAST YEAR, IF TRADING CONDITIONS DO NOT DETERIORATE FURTHER

* SUN LTD - TO ALSO PROCEED WITH FINAL PHASE OF SUGAR BEACH'S RENOVATION AS FROM THIRD WEEK OF MAY 2020 WITHOUT CLOSURE OF RESORT