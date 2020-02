Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd :

* SUN PHARMA ADVANCED RESEARCH COMPANY LTD - GETS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM U.S. FDA FOR NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR TACLANTIS

* SUN PHARMA ADVANCED RESEARCH COMPANY LTD -CO IS REVIEWING CRL AND INTENDS TO WORK WITH U.S. FDA