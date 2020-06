June 15 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* SUN PHARMA AND HIKMA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR ILUMYA FOR MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA REGIONS

* HIKMA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REGISTRATION AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF PRODUCT IN ALL MENA MARKETS

* SUN PHARMA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PRODUCT SUPPLY

* IS ELIGIBLE FOR UPFRONT AND MILESTONE PAYMENTS FROM HIKMA

* TERM OF THIS AGREEMENT IS 15 YEARS FROM FIRST SALE, WITH TWO YEARS' AUTOMATIC RENEWAL PERIODS