FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Sun Pharma says co on track to achieve $300 mln synergies from Ranbaxy deal
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Sun Pharma says co on track to achieve $300 mln synergies from Ranbaxy deal

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* MD Dilip Shanghvi says on track to achieve $300 million synergies from Ranbaxy deal

* MD Dilip Shanghvi says some impact of synergies is being lost due to U.S. Pricing pressure

* MD Dilip Shanghvi says Halol plant remeidation is complete, awaiting U.S. FDA reinspection

* Exec says says price control will have some impact on the industry for the next three quarters

* Exec says immediate term focus is to normalise India business post GST

* Exec says competitive intensity, challenging regulatory environment, price controls will determine growth of India market

* Exec says co in the process of filing tildrakizumab new drug application to U.S. FDA in Q3 2018

* Exec says co expects gradual improvement in ebitda margin reaching about 20-22 percent in H2 2018 Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.