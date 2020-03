March 27 (Reuters) - SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES, INC., USA:

* SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES, INC. DONATES 2.5 MILLION HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE SULFATE TABLETS IN THE U.S. FOR POTENTIAL COVID-19 TREATMENT

* SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES, INC., USA - DONATED 2.5 MILLION HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE SULFATE TABLETS FOR USE IN UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: