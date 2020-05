BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Says Co, SPARC Enter Worldwide License Agreement For SCD-044

May 28 (Reuters) - Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co Ltd :

* SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - SPARC AND SUN PHARMA ENTER INTO A WORLDWIDE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR SCD-044

* SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - SCD-044 IS A POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR ATOPIC DERMATITIS, PSORIASIS AND OTHER AUTO-IMMUNE DISORDERS

* SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SAYS UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, SUN PHARMA WILL PAY SPARC AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF US$ 20 MILLION

* SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD - SPARC WILL ALSO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $125 MILLION AS MILESTONE PAYMENTS