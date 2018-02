Feb 23 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES -U.S. FDA CONDUCTED GMP INSPECTION OF HALOL FACILITY (GUJARAT, INDIA) FROM FEBRUARY 12-23, 2018

* AT CONCLUSION OF INSPECTION, AGENCY ISSUED A FORM 483, WITH THREE OBSERVATIONS

* SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES - CO PREPARING RESPONSE TO FDA OBSERVATIONS, TO BE SUBMITTED WITHIN 15 BUSINESS DAYS