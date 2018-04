April 18 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* UNIT RAISED STAKE IN RANBAXY MALAYSIA VIA FURTHER PURCHASE OF 394,404 SHARES OF RANBAXY MALAYSIA

* SAYS POST SHARE PURCHASE, CO'S TOTAL HOLDING IN RANBAXY MALAYSIA WIL INCREASE FROM 90.74 PCT TO 95.67 PCT Source text: bit.ly/2HbJGH0