BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Says Received Communication From USFDA

March 29 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* SUN PHARMACEUTICAL SAYS RECEIVED COMMUNICATION FROM USFDA INDICATING THAT HALOL FACILITY HAS BEEN CLASSIFIED AS “OFFICIAL ACTION INDICATED”

* SUN PHARMA- OAI IMPLIES USFDA MAY WITHHOLD APPROVAL OF ANY PENDING PRODUCT APPLICATIONS, SUPPLEMENTS FILED FROM FACILITY TILL OBSERVATIONS RESOLVED

* SUN PHARMA-CONTINUES TO MANUFACTURE,DISTRIBUTE EXISTING PRODUCTS FOR US MARKET,NOT LIKELY TO HAVE ANY ADVERSE IMPACT ON CURRENT BUSINESS FROM FACILITY Source text: bit.ly/33RG8FQ Further company coverage: