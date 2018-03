March 29 (Reuters) - Sunac China Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB 65.87 BILLION VERSUS RMB35.34 BILLION

* ‍PROPOSED TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.501 PER SHARE​

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB11.00 BILLION UP 344.0%​

* ‍IN 2018 EXPECTED THAT TOTAL SALEABLE RESOURCES WILL BE APPROXIMATELY RMB674.5 BILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: