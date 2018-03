March 22 (Reuters) - Suncity Group Holdings Ltd:

* GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECORD PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF COMPANY FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* EXPECTED FY RESULT DUE TO ‍REVERSAL OF PROVISION FOR LITIGATIONS OF ABOUT RMB289 MILLION AS A RESULT OF CORRECTION OF PRIOR YEAR'S ERRORS​