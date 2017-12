Dec 14 (Reuters) - SunCoke Energy Partners Lp:

* SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PRIVATE $70 MILLION DEBT OFFERING

* SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP - UNIT PRICED PRIVATE OFFERING OF ADDITIONAL $70 MILLION OF 7.50% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: