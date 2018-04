BRIEF-SunCoke Energy Partners Announces Qtrly Revenue $214.8 Mln

April 26 (Reuters) - SunCoke Energy Partners LP:

* SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. ANNOUNCES SOLID FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MILLION TO $225 MILLION

* 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MILLION

* 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26

* QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MILLION VERSUS $195.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: