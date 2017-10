BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. qtrly ‍net income per common unit $0.45​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Suncoke Energy Partners Lp

* Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Announces strongest ever quarterly operating performance with third quarter 2017 results

* Suncoke Energy Partners LP - qtrly ‍net income per common unit $0.45​

* Suncoke Energy Partners LP qtrly ‍revenues $214.0 million versus $185.5​ million

* Suncoke Energy Partners LP - ‍"well positioned" to achieve top end of 2017 adjusted EBITDA attributable to SXCP guidance of $210 million to $220 million​