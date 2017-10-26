FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Q3 earnings per share $0.18
October 26, 2017 / 10:54 AM / in 43 minutes

BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Q3 earnings per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Suncoke Energy Inc:

* Suncoke Energy, Inc. announces strongest quarterly operating performance in three years with third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Suncoke Energy Inc - “‍well positioned” to deliver 2017 results within top end of consolidated adjusted ebitda guidance of between $220 million to $235 million​

* Suncoke Energy Inc - ‍remain on track to report full-year results in line with 2017 guidance​

* Suncoke Energy Inc - qtrly ‍revenue $339.0 million versus $293.9​ million

* Suncoke Energy Inc -‍capital expenditures for 2017 are projected to be approximately $80 million​

* Suncoke Energy Inc - ‍also successfully handled first trial shipments of rail-borne petcoke in early-October​

* Suncoke Energy Inc - ‍consolidated adjusted EBITDA for 2017 is expected to be within top end of $220 million and $235 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

