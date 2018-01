Jan 17 (Reuters) - Suncoke Energy Inc:

* SUNCOKE ENERGY - TO FINANCE PART OF REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING NOTES DUE 2019,TO PAY RELATED FEES, CO INCURRED INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AMOUNT $45 MILLION

* SUNCOKE ENERGY - TO EVIDENCE EXISTENCE, CERTAIN TERMS OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN, CO ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA

* SUNCOKE ENERGY INC - THE INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN MATURES ON MAY 24, 2022 - SEC FILING