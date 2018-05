BRIEF-Suncor confident new Canada oil export pipelines will get built

May 2 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc:

* EXEC SAYS COMPANY “WILL AVOID GROWTH FOR GROWTH’S SAKE” -CONFERENCE CALL

* SUNCOR CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS EXISTING PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL ITS OIL SANDS BARRELS, INCLUDING FORT HILLS - CONFERENCE CALL

* SUNCOR EXEC SAYS EXPECTS SYNCRUDE OIL SANDS PROJECT TO BE OPERATING AT NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN WEEKS

* SUNCOR EXEC SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT TO SEE ANY “SIGNIFICANT” EXPOSURE TO DIFFERENTIAL -CONFERENCE CALL

* SUNCOR EXEC SAYS DIFFERENTIAL TO EVEN OUT AS RAIL DEALS GET DONE, BUT WILL REMAIN “MODESTLY HIGH” TILL PIPELINES GET BUILT -CONFERENCE CALL

* TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION, ENBRIDGE LINE 3 WILL BE BUILT - CONFERENCE CALL Further company coverage: (Reporting by Julie Gordon)