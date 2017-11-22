BRIEF-Suncor Energy announces further debt reduction

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc:
* Suncor Energy announces further debt reduction
* Suncor Energy Inc - has given notice of redemption to Bank Of New York Mellon and Computershare Trust Company Of Canada
* Suncor Energy Inc - given notice of redemption was sent to holders of notes on November 15, 2017
* Suncor Energy Inc - upon redemption of notes, suncor will have redeemed all outstanding long term debt due in 2018
* Suncor Energy - to use proceeds from sale of interest in east tank farm development, issuance of notes for redemption of $600 million notes, C$700 notes