Nov 8 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc:

* Suncor Energy announces pricing of US$750 million notes offering

* Suncor Energy - ‍priced offering of $750 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due on November 15, 2047​

* Suncor Energy Inc - ‍2047 notes will have a coupon of 4.000%​