Feb 7 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc:

* SUNCOR ENERGY DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND

* SAYS HAS APPROVED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.36 PER SHARE ON ITS COMMON SHARES, PAYABLE MARCH 26, 2018

‍DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 12.5% INCREASE OVER PRIOR QUARTER​