BRIEF-Suncor Energy Q4 FFO Per Share C$1.83

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc:

* SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE C$1.83

* QTRLY ‍OIL SANDS OPERATIONS CASH OPERATING COSTS PER BARREL (BBL) WERE $24.20, COMPARED TO $24.95 IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER​

* QUARTERLY UPSTREAM PRODUCTION WAS 736,400 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY VERSUS 738,500 BOE/D

* ‍OIL SANDS OPERATIONS PRODUCTION WAS 446,800 BARRELS PER DAY (BBLS/D) IN Q4 OF 2017, COMPARED TO 433,400 BBLS/D IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTE​

* SUNCOR ENERGY - ‍PRODUCTION VOLUMES IN EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION (E&P) WERE 115,200 BOE/D IN Q4 OF 2017, COMPARED TO 118,100 BOE/D IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER​

* ‍R&M‘S REFINERY CRUDE THROUGHPUT WAS 432,400 BBLS/D IN Q4 OF 2017, COMPARED TO 427,300 BBLS/D IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER​

* SAYS FORT HILLS AND HEBRON HAVE BEEN SAFELY BROUGHT ONLINE AND ARE NOW PRODUCING OIL

* ‍FORT HILLS PROJECT PRODUCTION RAMP UP TO PROJECT‘S NAMEPLATE CAPACITY OF 194,000 BBLS/D IS PROGRESSING ON SCHEDULE​

* SAYS HAS UPDATED ITS FY BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT OUTLOOK ASSUMPTION AS A RESULT OF RECENTLY ANNOUNCED CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: