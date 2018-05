BRIEF-Suncor Energy Reports Q1 FFO Per Share C$1.32

May 1 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc:

* Q1 OPERATING EARNINGS $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE

* QTRLY TOTAL UPSTREAM PRODUCTION WAS 689,400 BOE/D, COMPARED TO 725,100 BOE/D IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

* OIL SANDS OPERATIONS PRODUCTION WAS 404,800 BBLS/D IN Q1 OF 2018, COMPARED TO 448,500 BBLS/D IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

* SUNCOR ENERGY - UPDATED FY BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT OUTLOOK ASSUMPTIONS TO REFLECT AVERAGE ACTUAL YEAR-TO-DATE REALIZED PRICES PLUS FORWARD CURVE PRICING

* FULL YEAR BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT OUTLOOK ASSUMPTIONS FOR BRENT SULLOM VOE HAS BEEN UPDATED TO US$67.00 FROM US$58.00

* QTRLY SHARE OF SYNCRUDE PRODUCTION WAS 142,300 BBLS/D, COMPARED TO 142,100 BBLS/D IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

* FULL YEAR BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT OUTLOOK ASSUMPTIONS FOR WTI AT CUSHING UPDATED TO US$63.00 FROM US$55.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: