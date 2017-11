Nov 28 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc:

* HEBRON PROJECT, IN WHICH CO HOLDS A 21 PERCENT INTEREST , PRODUCED ITS FIRST BARREL OF OIL ON NOV. 27, 2017

* ‍AT PEAK, HEBRON IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE UP TO 150,000 BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY WITH ABOUT 31,000 BARRELS NET TO CO