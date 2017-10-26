FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Suncor expects Fort Hills project to operate at 90 pct capacity by Q4 2018
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Exchange-Traded Funds
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
Politics
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 2:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Suncor expects Fort Hills project to operate at 90 pct capacity by Q4 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy:

* CEO says company has made progress towards resolving commercial dispute with Fort Hills partner Total SA

* Expects to be operating 190,000 bpd Fort Hills oil sands plant at 90 percent capacity by this time next year

* Suncor CEO expects 2018 capital spending to be in C$4.5 billion to C$5 billion range

* CEO says unit 1 upgrader at oil sands base plant will undergo major turnaround next year, maintenance also planned at Edmonton refinery

* CEO says looking at using automated vehicles at Fort Hills oil sands plant to help reduce operating costs

* Says once Fort Hills operating, company will sell nearly 200,000 bpd of its production to third parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.