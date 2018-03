BRIEF-Suncor Q1 Syncrude Production Expected To Be Reduced To 140,000 Bbls/D

March 14 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc:

* SUNCOR ENERGY ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING AND PROVIDES OVERALL SUNCOR PRODUCTION UPDATE

* SUNCOR ENERGY INC - ‍ SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH​

* SUNCOR ENERGY INC - ‍ SYNCRUDE PRODUCTION FOR Q1 IS EXPECTED TO BE REDUCED TO APPROXIMATELY 140,000 BBLS/D , NET TO SUNCOR​

* SUNCOR ENERGY INC - ‍SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE​

* SUNCOR ENERGY INC - ‍ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL​

* SUNCOR ENERGY INC - ‍ PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN​

* SUNCOR ENERGY INC - ‍SUNCOR EXPECTS TOTAL UPSTREAM PRODUCTION FOR Q1 TO BE APPROXIMATELY 685,000 BOE/D​

* SUNCOR ENERGY INC - ‍ TOTAL E&P PRODUCTION FOR Q1 IS ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY 120,000 BOE/D​