May 11 (Reuters) - Suncorp Group Ltd:

* SUNCORP- EXPECT A MODEST DRAG ON GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GROWTH IN FY20 AS A RESULT OF TAKE-UP OF HARDSHIP RELIEF OPTIONS

* SUNCORP- CURRENTLY WELL CAPITALISED, WITH CAPITAL LEVELS IN EXCESS OF WHAT IS REQUIRED TO COVER EXPECTED DETERIORATION DUE TO COVID

* SUNCORP- EXPECT NIM TO BE TOWARDS TOP END OF OUR 185 TO 195 BPS RANGE FOR FY20