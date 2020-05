May 11 (Reuters) - Suncorp Group Ltd:

* PRELIMINARY ANALYSIS OF HISTORICAL DATA HAS IDENTIFIED INCONSISTENCIES ON GROUP’S ROSTERING & PAY SYSTEMS

* ANALYSIS TO DATE IDENTIFIES POTENTIAL INSTANCES OF UNDERPAYMENTS & OVERPAYMENTS

* "WILL ADOPT A CONSERVATIVE MINDSET WHEN MAKING ANY DECISIONS ABOUT ANY FINAL DIVIDEND"