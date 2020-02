BRIEF-Suncorp Group Says Regulatory Project Costs Expected To Peak In FY20

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Suncorp Group Ltd:

* TARGETING AT LEAST FLAT UNIT GROWTH IN AUSTRALIAN CONSUMER INSURANCE FOR FULL YEAR

* FY20 GROUP RESERVE RELEASES EXPECTED TO BE ABOVE 1.5% OF NEP.

* FOR FY20, NIM EXPECTED TO REMAIN WITHIN OPERATING RANGE OF 1.85% - 1.95%.

* A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF WEALTH BUSINESS HAS COMMENCED.

* NORMALISATION OF WEATHER PATTERNS IN NEW ZEALAND WILL DRIVE HIGHER NATURAL HAZARD COSTS

* LOW-YIELD ENVIRONMENT EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

