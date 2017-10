Oct 12 (Reuters) - Suncorp Group Ltd

* Suncorp streamlines senior team to fast track strategy

* ‍Gary Dransfield is appointed as CEO Insurance​

* ‍chief legal officer Kate Olgers has decided to leave company during October.​

* ‍pip Marlow is appointed as CEO of Customer Marketplace​

* ‍customer Platforms, Customer Experience and Strategic Innovation functions have been combined into a single function ​

* ‍CEO Insurance Anthony Day​ to leave co