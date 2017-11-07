BRIEF-Suncrest Bank and CBBC Bancorp agree to merge

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Suncrest Bank:
* Suncrest Bank and CBBC Bancorp agree to merge
* CBBC shareholders will have right to receive $23.75 in cash, or a fixed exchange ratio of 2.262 shares of Suncrest common stock
* Deal immediately accretive to Suncrest Bank’s earnings per share by over 40 percent
* Suncrest also announced today a fully subscribed $25 million capital raise of Suncrest common stock at $10.50 per share
* Transaction valued at about $62.5 million