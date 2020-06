June 3 (Reuters) - Sundance Resources Ltd:

* UPDATE ON AGREEMENT WITH AUSTSINO RESOURCES GROUP ANNOUNCED ON 8 JULY 2019

* WILL NOW DISCUSS AUSTSINO’S PENDING BREACH OF CONDITIONS PRECEDENT WITH CO’S NOTEHOLDERS AS WELL AS WITH AUSTSINO

* WILL CONTINUE TO COMPLETE CONDITIONS PRECEDENT FOR SUNDANCE AGREEMENT BY HOLDING ITS GENERAL MEETING ON 29 JUNE