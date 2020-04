BRIEF-Sundial Announces Further Reductions To Its Workforce

April 9 (Reuters) - Sundial Growers Inc:

* SUNDIAL ANNOUNCES OPERATIONAL ADJUSTMENTS TO ADAPT TO CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS AND IMPROVE LIQUIDITY

* SUNDIAL GROWERS INC - FURTHER REDUCTIONS TO ITS WORKFORCE

* SUNDIAL GROWERS INC - TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF CULTIVATION AND HARVEST ACTIVITIES

* SUNDIAL GROWERS INC - FOCUS ON ACCELERATING MONETIZATION OF INVENTORY

* SUNDIAL GROWERS INC - MAINTAINING CURRENT PROCESSING LEVELS TO MEET ANTICIPATED DEMAND.

* SUNDIAL GROWERS INC - ELIMINATING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL SPEND AND PAUSING ALL NEW HIRING