BRIEF-Sundial Announces Successful Amendments With Senior Lenders

June 8 (Reuters) - Sundial Growers Inc:

* SUNDIAL ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL AMENDMENTS WITH SENIOR LENDERS, US$18 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES ISSUANCE AND CLOSE OF BRIDGE FARM SALE

* SUNDIAL GROWERS INC - AMENDS $79.3 MILLION SYNDICATED CREDIT AGREEMENT

* SUNDIAL GROWERS INC - CONVERTS $73.2 MILLION OF TERM DEBT AND INTEREST INTO CONVERTIBLE NOTES

* SUNDIAL GROWERS INC - ISSUES US$18.0 MILLION IN SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE NOTES

* SUNDIAL GROWERS INC - NOTES MATURE ON JUNE 5, 2022