BRIEF-Sundial Enters Agreement To Sell Bridge Farm Group

May 15 (Reuters) - Sundial Growers Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - SUNDIAL ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL BRIDGE FARM GROUP

* SUNDIAL GROWERS INC - DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $90 MILLION

* SUNDIAL GROWERS - SUNDIAL WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY CASH CONSIDERATION IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION

* SUNDIAL GROWERS INC - TO SELL BRIDGE FARM GROUP TO A CONSORTIA OF PRIVATE INVESTORS THAT INCLUDES FORMER MANAGEMENT OF BRIDGE FARM

* SUNDIAL GROWERS - PURCHASER WILL ASSUME $45 MILLION OF DEBT UNDER SUNDIAL'S EXISTING $115 MILLION TERM DEBT FACILITY