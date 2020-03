March 30 (Reuters) - Sundial Growers Inc:

* SUNDIAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* SUNDIAL GROWERS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.36

* SUNDIAL GROWERS - QTRLY GROSS REVENUE WAS $23.1 MILLION COMPARED TO $34.2

* SUNDIAL GROWERS - POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON SUNDIAL'S OPERATIONS, CAPITAL MARKETS AND THE CANNABIS INDUSTRY IS CURRENTLY UNCLEAR