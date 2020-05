May 15 (Reuters) - Sundial Growers Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE $23 MILLION

* SINCE JANUARY 2020, COMPANY HAS REDUCED ITS WORKFORCE BY 51%

* SUNDIAL CURRENTLY HAS 420 EMPLOYEES

* SUNDIAL GROWERS - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.41

* HAVE MADE SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS IN IMPROVING OUR COST STRUCTURE AND LIQUIDITY IN PAST FEW MONTHS

* SUNDIAL DID NOT EXPERIENCE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO SALES IN Q1 FROM COVID-19