Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sundial Growers Inc:‍

* SUNDIAL GROWERS INC SAYS SECURED A $56 MILLION DEBT FINANCING ARRANGEMENT THROUGH ATB FINANCIAL​

* ‍SUNDIAL GROWERS - FINANCING TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF SECOND PHASE OF ITS FLAGSHIP CANNABIS PRODUCTION FACILITY IN OLDS, ALBERTA​