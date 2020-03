March 12 (Reuters) - Sundial Growers Inc:

* SUNDIAL GROWERS TO RESCHEDULE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS TO MARCH 27, 2020

* SUNDIAL GROWERS - RESCHEDULE RELEASE OF Q4 RESULTS TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME TO FINALIZE NEGOTIATION OF FINANCING TRANSACTION