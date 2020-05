May 12 (Reuters) - Sundial Growers Inc:

* SUNDIAL PROVIDES UPDATE ON SENIOR LENDER DISCUSSIONS

* SUNDIAL GROWERS INC - SENIOR LENDERS ARE ASSESSING POTENTIAL TERMS FOR A CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT, INCLUDING COVENANT AMENDMENTS

* SUNDIAL GROWERS INC - IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF DISCUSSIONS FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF ITS BRIDGE FARM ASSETS AND RESTRUCTURING OF RELATED CREDIT FACILITY

* SUNDIAL GROWERS INC - SENIOR LENDERS HAVE INDICATED THAT THEY DO NOT INTEND TO ISSUE A NOTICE OF DEFAULT AT THIS TIME