April 23 (Reuters) - Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS - ON APRIL 20, WILLIAM P. QUINN PROVIDED NOTICE OF HIS RESIGNATION FROM HIS POSITIONS WITH CO AS CFO, , EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 1 Source text: [bit.ly/3bAqWQm] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)