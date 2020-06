BRIEF-Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Announces Clinical Update On Vecabrutinib Program

June 23 (Reuters) - Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES CLINICAL UPDATE ON VECABRUTINIB PROGRAM

* SUNESIS - WON’T ADVANCE NON-COVALENT BTK INHIBITOR VECABRUTINIB INTO PLANNED PHASE 2 PORTION OF PHASE 1B/2 TRIAL IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY CLL

* SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECT THAT CURRENT CASH RESOURCES ARE SUFFICIENT TO FUND COMPANY INTO 2021

* SUNESIS PHARMA - DECISION TO NOT ADVANCE WAS MADE AFTER ASSESSING TOTALITY OF DATA INCLUDING 500 MG COHORT, HIGHEST DOSE STUDIED IN TRIAL

* SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS - RESOURCES AND DEVELOPMENT FOCUS TO FIRST-IN-CLASS PDK1 INHIBITOR SNS-510

* SUNESIS PHARMA - REMAIN ON TRACK TO FILE AN IND BY END OF 2020,EXPECT TO PRESENT ADDITIONAL PRECLINICAL FINDINGS AT MEDICAL MEETING IN H2 OF YEAR

* SUNESIS PHARMA - DID NOT SEE A REDUCTION IN TUMOR BURDEN IN ANY PATIENTS WITH STABLE DISEASE IN COHORT 7 OF VECABRUTINIB PHASE 1B/2 TRIAL

* SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS - CONDUCTING IND-ENABLING PROGRAM FOR SNS-510 & PLAN TO FILE IND BY END OF 2020

* SUNESIS PHARMA - INSUFFICIENT EVIDENCE OF ACTIVITY IN BTK-INHIBITOR RESISTANT B-CELL MALIGNANCIES TO ADVANCE DRUG INTO PLANNED PHASE 2 PORTION OF TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: