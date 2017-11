Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS APPOINTS WILLIAM QUINN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT

* SUNESIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍WILLIAM QUINN MOST RECENTLY SERVING AS CEO AND CO-FOUNDER OF PRIVATE CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY COMPANY BULLET BIOTECHNOLOGY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: